Alphabet reports 17.8 pct rise in revenue
February 1, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

Alphabet reports 17.8 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc reported a 17.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by strong sales of advertising on mobile devices and YouTube.

The company, announcing its first results under a new reporting structure aimed at improving transparency, said consolidated revenue jumped to $21.33 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $18.10 billion a year earlier.

Net income in the fourth quarter rose to $4.92 billion, or $7.06 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, from $4.68 billion, or $6.79 per share. (bit.ly/1WY8V19) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
