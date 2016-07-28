FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Google-parent Alphabet revenue up 21.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc posted a 21.3 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, driven by strong advertising sales on mobile devices and for video content.

The company's consolidated revenue rose to $21.50 billion in the three months ended June 30, from $17.73 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $4.88 billion, or $7.00 per Class A and B common stock, from $3.93 billion, or $4.93 per share.

Alphabet's shares rose 6 percent in extended trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

