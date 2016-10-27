Alphabet's quarterly revenue rises 20.2 percent

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc reported a 20.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by robust sales of advertising on mobile devices and YouTube.

The company's consolidated revenue rose to $22.45 billion in the three months to Sept. 30 from $18.68 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $5.06 billion, or $7.25 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, from $3.98 billion, or $5.73 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2eWsu9Y)

Alphabet, along with Facebook Inc, dominates the fast-growing mobile advertising market. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)