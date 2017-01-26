FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alphabet quarterly revenue rises 22.2 pct
January 26, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 7 months ago

Alphabet quarterly revenue rises 22.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc reported a 22.2 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday as advertisers spent more to reach an expanding user base that spends ever more time on smartphones and on YouTube.

Alphabet's net income rose to $5.33 billion, or $7.56 per Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the fourth quarter, from $4.92 billion, or $7.06 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2kyl4fS)

The company's consolidated revenue rose to $26.06 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $21.33 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

