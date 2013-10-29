AlphaMetrix records reviewed by firm whose founder owned stake

CHICAGO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The founder of an accounting firm that reviewed internal controls at fund manager AlphaMetrix owned a small slice of the company until recently, when he sold it to avoid a perceived conflict of interest, a spokeswoman for the accountant said on Tuesday.

Arthur Bell Jr. had a 0.22 percent investment interest in AlphaMetrix, said Tina Lewandowski, spokeswoman for Arthur Bell CPAs. He sold the stake on Monday or Tuesday, after Reuters inquired about a potential conflict on Monday, but made no money on the deal, she said.

“There is not a conflict, but if there is a perceived conflict we want to remedy that,” she said.

The National Futures Association, the self-funded regulator of the U.S. futures industry, “was well aware” of Bell’s stake and was comfortable with it, Lewandowski said.

Spokespeople for the NFA and AlphaMetrix could not immediately be reached for comment.

The NFA last week ordered AlphaMetrix to repay rebate fees to participants of its commodity pool by Nov. 1 as part of a so-called member responsibility action, one of the most serious enforcement actions the regulator can take. The total amount owed is approximately $600,000, the NFA said.

The order barred AlphaMetrix from taking in any new investments until it makes the repayment. If it fails to do so, AlphaMetrix will be barred from placing trades for any of its 90 pools except for liquidation of existing positions.

AlphaMetrix on Oct. 10 told customers that it was suffering financial problems and its commodity pool had “delayed” fee rebates to money managers that should have been reinvested into its commodity funds. It said the company had hired Arthur Bell CPAs to improve internal controls and record keeping.

AlphaMetrix hired Arthur Bell CPAs “to verify that investor redemptions and other fund disbursements are processed in accordance with fund accounting records,” Lewandowski said. The accounting firm has finished its work and never audited AlphaMetrix, she said.

The NFA and exchange-operator CME Group Inc elevated AlphaMetrix’s profile in the futures industry last year when they hired a unit of the company to help implement a program to improve customer protections. AlphaMetrix was set to be eliminated from the process starting on Tuesday. Its financial problems accelerated its exit, the NFA has said.