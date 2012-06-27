UPDATE 2-Alpha amends credit pact to weather coal slump

* Seeks financial flexibility in challenging coal market

* Coal stocks rise as natural gas price inch up

By Steve James

June 27 (Reuters) - Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources , which has slashed 150 jobs and cut output at four mines in the face of sagging prices and weak demand, said it amended its credit facility to give it breathing room at a challenging time for the U.S. coal industry.

Alpha’s stock rose more than 5 percent and other coal company shares also gained as natural gas prices moved higher - a positive for coal as it means utilities are less likely to switch to gas from coal.

Virginia-based Alpha said it amended its $1.6 billion secured credit facility, giving it “a holiday” from a maximum net leverage ratio covenant of 3.75 times net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) through 2014.

Under the amendment, the maximum ratio will be based on secured debt rather than total debt.

The maximum ratio will be 2.50 times secured debt to EBITDA through 2014, 4.25 times in the first quarter of 2015, 4.0 times in the second quarter of 2015, and returning to 3.75 times in the third quarter of 2015.

The company’s debt totals about $3 billion, with none maturing before 2015.

“We are pleased with our ability to proactively amend our secured credit facilities to achieve terms that further improve our financial flexibility as we continue to navigate a challenging market environment,” Chief Financial Officer Frank Wood said in a statement.

The company said the amendment received unanimous support from its lenders, headed by Citicorp and including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, PNC Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

Earlier this month Alpha said it would stop production at four mines in Kentucky, reduce thermal coal output and slash 150 jobs as low coal prices and high costs have hurt profitability.

Other U.S. coal companies are in similar straits as demand for thermal coal, used for power generation, has fallen as some utilities switch to cheaper natural gas to fire their plants.

Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal producer, has said it is cutting its 2012 capital expenditure budget by $200 million to $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion.

Arch Coal Inc last week cut its workforce by about 10 percent, closed three higher-cost mining complexes and cut capital spending. And Consol Energy Inc has said it will defer production of 300,000 tons of coal as demand stays weak.

Smaller companies, too, are struggling. Patriot Coal is looking to negotiate a new loan package after warning that one of its customers might default on a contract.

And Standard & Poor’s has cut James River Coal Co’s credit rating further into junk territory, saying the company’s liquidity is likely to deteriorate.

In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alpha’s stock was up 5.4 percent at $8.15. Other coal company stocks rose as natural gas prices inched up.

Arch was 7.9 percent higher at $5.99, Peabody was up 3.2 percent at $21.81, Consol rose 4.4 percent to $28.26, and Patriot surged 14 percent to $1.22.

On Nasdaq, James River was 7 percent higher at $2.68.