Alpha Natural net loss narrows, but revenue slides
February 14, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Alpha Natural net loss narrows, but revenue slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources Inc, a major U.S. coal producer, reported a narrower net loss on Thursday due to one-time items, but the company’s adjusted loss widened and revenue dropped.

For the fourth quarter to Dec. 31, net loss was $128 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a loss of $793 million, or $3.62, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.56 billion, from $2.07 billion.

Excluding an impairment and restructuring charges and other items, the adjusted loss was $41 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with a loss of $19 million, or 9 cents a share.

