Nov 13 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources Inc : * U.S. says former massey energy CEO donald blankenship indicted by federal

grand jury * U.S. says blankenship charged with conspiracy to violate mine safety and

health standards, conspiracy to impede federal mine safety officials, making

false statements to SEC, securities fraud * U.S. says wrongful conduct occurred prior to 2010 fatal explosion at massey’s

upper big branch mine in West Virginia