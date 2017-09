Sept 3 (Reuters) - Alpha PetroVision Holding AG : * Says increased its H1 income in comparison with same period of previous year

from CHF 1.0 million to CHF 4.5 million * Says H1 loss attributable to shareholders was CHF 3.7 million, compared to

loss of CHF 7.5 million year ago * Says expect to further increase the volume of oil produced while maintaining

costs at stable levels. * Source text: bit.ly/1ukeqtj * Further company coverage