Struggling builder Alpine buys time for revamp -report
November 10, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Struggling builder Alpine buys time for revamp -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ailing Austrian builder Alpine has struck a deal with its banks which gives it until early next year to work out a detailed revamp plan, an Austrian daily reported.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Alpine’s banks will not terminate loans worth 600 million euros ($763 million) until late-February and instead provide bridge financing in the double-digit millions of euros.

Alpine’s parent company, Spanish builder FCC is set to contribute 20-40 million euros in fresh money, the paper added.

Alpine and FCC were not immediately available for comment.

Alpine’s chief executive on Oct. 17 quit after the building firm issued a profit warning. This followed a report in Austrian magazine Profil that the company faced an imminent liquidity problem.

A few days later, Alpine said it was looking to sell assets to help cut debt and get its finances back on a more solid footing.

Alpine also said at that time that its lenders, which include Erste Bank and Unicredit Bank Austria , had assured the company of their support, pending a detailed examination of its financial situation.

Europe’s builders are struggling as government austerity programmes put construction plans on hold. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

