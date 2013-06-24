FCC's insolvent Alpine Bau faces break up

VIENNA, June 24 (Reuters) - Alpine Bau, the insolvent Austrian arm of Spanish construction group FCC, faces being broken up after late-night talks to save the company in its current form failed, putting up to 5,000 jobs at risk.

The head of Alpine Bau’s works council, Hermann Haneder, said on Monday a consortium of rival builders was now looking at taking over parts of the company, either at the level of provincial divisions or individual projects.

“The question is, will the workers be kept on when the projects are finished?” said Haneder, who took part in the last-ditch talks.

The consortium includes Austria’s Strabag, Porr , Swietelsky, Habau and Felbermayr, he said.

Porr, which had said it was in talks to buy parts of the company when Alpine announced its insolvency last week, said it was still in negotiations.

“We cannot say anything at present about the number of workers and projects,” a Porr spokeswoman wrote in an email.

Alpine Bau did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)