FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing-Pinturault boosts French morale ahead of Sochi
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Alpine skiing-Pinturault boosts French morale ahead of Sochi

Manuele Lang

2 Min Read

WENGEN, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Alexis Pinturault boosted French morale three weeks before the Olympics when he handed his country their first victory in the alpine World Cup this season in the prestigious Wengen slalom on Sunday.

The 22-year-old all-rounder made amends after a poor start to the winter when he fought from seventh in the morning run to beat pre-race favourites Felix Neureuther and Marcel Hirscher in the second leg.

“This is a huge victory because it was not obvious in slalom for me in recent weeks,” said the Frenchman, who had failed to complete three of the four previous World Cup slaloms and had not won in the discipline since December 2012.

Pinturault had indicated his return to form in Friday’s super-combined when he finished second behind American Ted Ligety and won the slalom leg.

“Clearly it gave me a hell of a lot of confidence,” he said after upstaging the three other skiers to have won slaloms this season to secure his fifth career victory.

Germany’s Neureuther was second, 0.34 seconds adrift, and Austrian Hirscher, who led after the first run, had to settle for third after making a mistake second time around.

“When he (Pinturault) skis at 100 percent and doesn’t make any mistake, he is unstoppable,” said World Cup holder Hirscher, who trails Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal by 22 points in the overall standings.

Pinturault’s victory was excellent news for France after losing world champions Marion Rolland and Tessa Worley to injury before the Olympics. (Reporting by Manuele Lang; editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.