Alpine skiing-Svindal at home on piste that nearly ruined career

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Aksel Lund Svindal is not a resentful man. Seven years ago, the Norwegian suffered a dreadful crash in Beaver Creek that nearly ended his career and yet he cites the Colorado resort as one of his favourite places to ski.

He confirmed it on Friday when he won a men’s downhill on the Raptor/Birds of Prey piste for his second laurels of the World Cup season.

“It may sound strange but it’s one of the places where I really like to come and race,” he told Reuters before the start.

”Even if I had a bad crash here, I have almost 100 pc (percent) good memories. Even crashing here was kind of a good memory.

“I ended up 100 pc healthy and it’s thanks to all the good people here.”

In November 2007, Svindal was at the top of his game when he tumbled dramatically down the piste after missing a jump on the tricky Golden Eagle section.

Winner of the overall World Cup big globe and of two world championship gold medals the previous season, he was forced to take a year off from skiing, learning early in his career what an up and down sport alpine skiing can be.

Svindal returned even stronger in 2009 and put his bad memories of Beaver Creek behind him by winning the two races held on the Birds of Prey.

North America has remained almost a second home for the Norwegian who beat his country’s record of World Cup wins last weekend with his 22nd victory in a Super-G in Lake Louise.

Half of those were on North American snow and Svindal also collected his three Olympic medals on the continent, at the Vancouver Olympics four seasons ago.

“The snow in America is more like home compared to the Alps, especially when I was younger,” he said. “Afterwards, fortunately I won in other places too but it made a difference that I liked the snow.”

On Friday, his knowledge of the piste, his feel for the snow and the bulk and skills that make him such a fast skier in the bottom sections were too much for his rivals.

Austria’s Hannes Reichelt was second, 0.17 seconds behind and Italian Peter Fill third, 0.20 adrift.

The downhill world champion will be the favourite in Saturday’s Super-G, an event in which he became one of the all-time greats, emulating Kjetil Andre Aamodt, the man he ousted from Norway’s record books last week.

”Statistics is something you look at when your career is over. But it means something to me because Kjetil was my idol as a kid... .

“Yet his 20 medals at the worlds or the Olympics is something nobody is going to take away from him.”

Svindal will be looking for a 12th medal in a major competition at the Sochi Olympics in February while his battle with slalom specialist and World Cup holder Marcel Hirscher for the big globe will be one of the exciting features of the winter.