FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ski jumping-Triple Olympic champion Morgernstern badly hurt
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
January 10, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Ski jumping-Triple Olympic champion Morgernstern badly hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Three-times Austrian Olympic ski jump champion Thomas Morgenstern is in hospital with a serious head injury and lung damage after a fall in training, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Friday.

Morgenstern, 27, lost his balance in the air, turned over to the left and landed on his back and head, the FIS said on its website (www.fis-ski.com).

He briefly lost consciousness but was able to speak shortly afterward after the crash at the ski flying event in Bad Mitterndorf, Austria.

“Fortunately he was responsive, Thomas can move arms and legs. That’s very important,” team physician Herbert Leitner said. “He asked me what happened.”

Morgernstern is now being treated in a hospital in Salzburg, the FIS said.

He will be in intensive care for the next 72 hours. (Reporting By Tony Goodson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.