#Olympics News
September 19, 2013 / 12:52 PM / 4 years ago

Alpine skiing-Schild retires from racing because of back problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Olympic silver medallist Martina Schild announced her retirement from ski racing on Thursday, saying problems with her back would not allow her to compete at February’s Sochi Winter Games.

“The time has come to put an end to this,” Schild said in a statement. “I feel my mind is no longer willing to push my body to its limits. Under these circumstances it would be too dangerous to keep skiing.”

The 31-year-old Swiss, who won downhill silver at the 2006 Turin Olympics, missed the whole of the last World Cup season with a herniated disc.

She won one World Cup race, the 2007 Lake Louise downhill in Canada, and missed the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics because of a knee injury. (Writing by Clare Fallon in London, editing by Alison Wildey)

