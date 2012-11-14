FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing-Vonn released from hospital
November 14, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

Alpine skiing-Vonn released from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn was released from hospital in Colorado on Thursday where she had been undergoing treatment for “severe intestinal pain”.

The American’s spokesman Lewis Kay said in an email that Vonn was feeling much better and was resting comfortably at her home.

“Doctors are still working to determine what specifically was the cause of her illness but thankfully she has responded well to their treatment,” Kay said.

“We do not know when she will be able to return to the mountain and will update as her health improves,” he added.

The four-times overall World Cup winner’s next scheduled race is at Aspen on Nov. 24. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Julian Linden)

