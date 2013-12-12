FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing-Vonn misses St Moritz to nurse injured knee
December 12, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Alpine skiing-Vonn misses St Moritz to nurse injured knee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn, who made a comeback from a serious knee injury in Alberta last week, will miss this weekend’s World Cup event in St Moritz, the U.S. Ski Federation said on Thursday.

But Vonn, who finished fifth in a World Cup Super-G at Lake Louise, is planning to compete in the Dec. 21 downhill in Val d‘Isere, the organisation added.

She is expected to pick the races she enters to spare her knee until the Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in February.

Vonn, 29, is facing a fitness battle before Sochi after tearing her knee ligaments twice.

The four-times World Cup champion, girlfriend of world number one golfer Tiger Woods, was first injured at the world championships in Schladming in February and aggravated the injury last month in training.

“Vonn is expected to compete in selected World Cup events leading up to Sochi,” the U.S. team said.

Reporting by Manuele Lang, editing Tony Goodson

