November 19, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

Alpine skiing-Vonn crashes in training, being evaluated

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn crashed during training at the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center at Copper Mountain on Tuesday, one week before her scheduled return to racing following knee surgery, a U.S. ski official said.

U.S. Ski Team spokesman Tom Kelly said Vonn was not admitted to hospital and was being evaluated in nearby Vail, Colorado, by the same doctor who repaired her right knee in February.

“We expect to have clarity on the situation in the next 24 hours,” Kelly told Reuters in an e-mail without providing any other details.

Four-time overall World Cup champion Vonn was due to begin official downhill training for next week’s World Cup races scheduled at Beaver Creek.

The 29-year-old American tore ligaments in her right knee last February in a crash racing super-G at the world alpine championships in Schladming, Austria.

The women’s downhill, super-G and giant slalom are being contested at Beaver Creek from Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Vonn, who has been wearing a protective knee brace as she rounds back into shape, was aiming for a return to top form in time for the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Olympics.

The champion skier, who lives in Vail, had been saying she was eager to return to competition and was at Sunday’s National Football League game in Denver between the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs along with her boyfriend Tiger Woods. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)

