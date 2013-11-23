Alpine skiing-Recovering Vonn delays planned return to racing

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn has withdrawn from next week’s World Cup race in the United States after hurting her knee in a training crash.

But Vonn said she was making a quick recovery and was hoping to compete at the next race in Canada the following week.

“It has been a very difficult few days and your positive messages have helped tremendously,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“Rehab is going well and I am working as hard as I can to race in Lake Louise in a few weeks.”

Vonn’s orthopedic surgeon Bill Sterett also expressed confidence she would be back in action soon.

“Lindsey is recovering very quickly from abrasions to her face and contusions to her shoulder blade,” Sterett said in a statement released by Vonn’s publicist.

“Beyond that, she has a stable knee with an MRI finding of a partial tear of her ACL graft. With therapy, she is progressing well while not losing any of the strength she worked so hard to achieve.”

Vonn’s publicist Lewis Kay said the 29-year-old American, who was due to make her first competitive appearance next weekend, had put her comeback on hold, for at least another week.

“While her rehab is progressing, she is not at a point where she will be able to ski next week and is unfortunately withdrawing from the race at Beaver Creek,” Kay said.

“She will continue to do therapy with an eye at racing in Lake Louise.”

Vonn partially tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and suffered a mild strain to her right knee after crashing during training on Tuesday.

She tore ligaments in her right knee last February at the world alpine championships in Austria and has been wearing a protective knee brace as she rounds back into shape.

Vonn’s main goal this season is the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Olympics.

“Don’t worry guys, this is only a temporary setback,” Vonn said. “Nothing will keep me from picking myself back up and continuing to fight for my dreams.” (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry)