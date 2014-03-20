Alpine skiing-German Hoefl-Riesch ends glittering career

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s Olympic Alpine skiing champion Maria Hoefl-Riesch officially ended her sporting career on Thursday, leaving a month after adding a third gold medal to her collection.

The 29-year-old four-time Olympic medallist told reporters in Munich she had thought of skiing for one more season after winning gold and silver at the Sochi Olympics in February.

“The first gut feeling after the Olympics and the gold medal was to retire on this success. I still wanted to think about it calmly because I felt the German skiing federation had a great desire for me to add one more season.”

“But in the end I decided to end my career now,” said the German, who won two golds at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)