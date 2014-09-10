FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AlpInvest appoints Justine Gordon managing director
September 10, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-AlpInvest appoints Justine Gordon managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - AlpInvest Partners, the private equity fund of funds arm of Carlyle Group LP’s solutions platform, appointed Justine Gordon as managing director.

Gordon will be based in New York and focus on secondary and co-investment opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Prior to joining AlpInvest, she was a managing director and head of acquisitions for Guggenheim Infrastructure, where she led the investment team tasked with building the private infrastructure investing business, with an initial focus on energy and power.

