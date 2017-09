April 16 (Reuters) - Investment manager Alpinvest Partners, part of Carlyle Group LP, named Noah Keys as a principal.

Keys will focus primarily on secondaries and co-investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors from the firm’s New York office.

Previously, Keys was an executive director in UBS Investment Bank’s global energy group. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)