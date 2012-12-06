FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpiq mulling capital hike to boost restructuring
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Alpiq mulling capital hike to boost restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss power company Alpiq said it might ask shareholders for funds to help step up the pace of its restructuring because full-year profit was set to fall.

“Additional measures are being evaluated, including a possible capital hike,” it said on Thursday.

Alpiq’s statement followed a report in Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger that the company was set to raise around 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) capital to avoid a fire sale of assets.

The power company said last month that it may have to “reinforce” its revamp due to a dramatic deterioration in market conditions and a drop in profit. Alpiq shares were suspended by the Swiss bourse SIX in early trading on Thursday.

Alpiq has been trimming assets, most recently by selling down its stake in Repower this week to the other two principal shareholders, the canton of Graubuenden and Axpo. ($1 = 0.9275 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.