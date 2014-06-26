Alps says no complaints from GM over ignition switches

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Alps Electric Co said it has not been contacted by General Motors Co over any problem with its China-made ignition switches, in relation to a massive recall by the U.S. automaker.

GM said in a filing with U.S. safety regulators that switches in cars used in the Chevrolet Impala and Monte Carlo, Buick LaCrosse and Lucerne, and Cadillac DeVille and DTS cars that were recalled on June 16 were made by China-based Dalian Alps Electronics Co, which is 90 percent owned by Alps.

“As of today, we have not been contacted, or received any complaint from GM of any problems or defects with Alps’ switches,” said Takashi Sogo, group manager of investor and public relations. He said Dalian Alps had also not received any complaint from GM. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)