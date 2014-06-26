FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alps says no complaints from GM over ignition switches
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Alps says no complaints from GM over ignition switches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Alps Electric Co said it has not been contacted by General Motors Co over any problem with its China-made ignition switches, in relation to a massive recall by the U.S. automaker.

GM said in a filing with U.S. safety regulators that switches in cars used in the Chevrolet Impala and Monte Carlo, Buick LaCrosse and Lucerne, and Cadillac DeVille and DTS cars that were recalled on June 16 were made by China-based Dalian Alps Electronics Co, which is 90 percent owned by Alps.

“As of today, we have not been contacted, or received any complaint from GM of any problems or defects with Alps’ switches,” said Takashi Sogo, group manager of investor and public relations. He said Dalian Alps had also not received any complaint from GM. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.