4 months ago
Saudi Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 10.1 pct, beats consensus
April 17, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 4 months ago

Saudi Al Rajhi Bank net profit up 10.1 pct, beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 10.1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts forecasts.

The bank made 2.22 billion riyals ($589.30 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 2.017 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank's quarterly profit would be 2.156 billion riyals.

Al Rajhi, which had reported rising profit growth in the previous five quarters, attributed the performance in the first quarter to higher net financing and investment income even though fee income fell.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Tom Arnold, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

