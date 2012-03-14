Alrosa to seek up to $1 bln in ECP loans-report

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa plans is planning to raise up to $1 billion in two tranches of Eurocommercial paper issues (ECP), Alfa Bank said in a research note on Wednesday.

“On March 25-26, Alrosa plans to close the deal for placing two tranches of Eurocommercial paper with a maturity of 9 and 12 months,” the report said, adding that the deal was opened on Tuesday.

According to Alfa Bank the yield guidance for the nine-month paper was set at 4.25 percent and at 4.375-4.5 percent for the 12-month bills. Goldman Sachs, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the deal.

Alrosa declined to comment.