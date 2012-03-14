FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alrosa to seek up to $1 bln in ECP loans-report
March 14, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 6 years

Alrosa to seek up to $1 bln in ECP loans-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa plans is planning to raise up to $1 billion in two tranches of Eurocommercial paper issues (ECP), Alfa Bank said in a research note on Wednesday.

“On March 25-26, Alrosa plans to close the deal for placing two tranches of Eurocommercial paper with a maturity of 9 and 12 months,” the report said, adding that the deal was opened on Tuesday.

According to Alfa Bank the yield guidance for the nine-month paper was set at 4.25 percent and at 4.375-4.5 percent for the 12-month bills. Goldman Sachs, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the deal.

Alrosa declined to comment.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Greg Mahlich

