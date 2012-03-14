FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Alrosa to raise $1 bln via ECP-source
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 14, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Alrosa to raise $1 bln via ECP-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Alrosa to raise $1 bln in two tranches-source

* Proceeds to be used to finance deal with VTB (Releads, adds own source, detail)

MOSCOW, March 14 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa plans to raise $1 billion in two tranches of Eurocommercial paper issues (ECP), a banking source told Reuters, in order to buy oil and gas assets from state lender VTB.

The yield for nine-month paper worth $700 million was set at 4.125 percent, while 12 month bills worth $300 million was at 4.25 percent, the source added.

Goldman Sachs, UBS and VTB Capital are arranging the deal.

Alrosa plans to use proceeds from the ECP loans to finance a deal with the country’s second largest lender VTB to buy back oil and gas assets Geotransgas and Urengoy for $1 billion. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Oxana Kobzeva, Polina Devitt; Editing by John Bowker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.