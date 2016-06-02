FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's ALS says rejects takeover offer from private equity firms
June 2, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Australia's ALS says rejects takeover offer from private equity firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 2 (Reuters) - Australian testing services provider ALS Ltd said on Thursday its board of directors has rejected a takeover offer from private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital saying it significantly undervalued the company.

"The board believes that the timing of the approach is opportunistic and made at a time when ALS is strongly advancing its growth strategy in its life sciences business," ALS said in a statement.

ALS shares were trading 26 percent higher on Thursday afternoon. ($1 = 1.3810 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

