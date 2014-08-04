FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Alsea takes 107 mln euro stake in Spain's Grupo Zena
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
August 4, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Alsea takes 107 mln euro stake in Spain's Grupo Zena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alsea, one of Latin America’s biggest restaurant operators, said on Monday that it had acquired a 71.76 percent stake in Spanish firm Grupo Zena in a 107 million euro ($143.6 million) deal.

Grupo Zena operates more than 400 restaurants in Spain, including Domino’s Pizza franchises and four other restaurant brands.

The purchase of the majority stake of Grupo Zena will be financed with a five-year 1.9 billion pesos ($144 million) bank loan, Alsea said in a statement.

Alsea runs Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks and Burger King franchises in Mexico, among several other chains, and operates more than 2,200 units in Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Alsea shares closed up 0.36 percent at 45.18 pesos before the deal was announced. ($1 = 13.1962 Pesos) ($1 = 0.7450 Euros) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Grant McCool)

