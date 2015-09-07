FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai contractor ASGC hires banks for potential IPO -sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai contractor ASGC hires banks for potential IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Al Shafar General Contracting (ASGC), a Dubai-based contractor, has hired Goldman Sachs and two other banks to arrange a potential initial share sale on the Dubai Financial Market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The company, whose projects have included building the Waldorf Astoria hotel on the emirate’s manmade palm-shaped island, has hired the U.S. investment bank, according to a senior banker and an United Arab Emirates-based banker who declined to be named because the information is not public.

Egypt-based EFG Hermes and Emirates NBD are also arranging the floatation, according to the senior banker and a separate industry source.

“As a matter of policy, ASGC does not comment on its capital raising plans,” an ASGC spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, David French and Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.