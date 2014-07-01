Alstom to seek shareholder approval for GE deal in Q4

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Alstom will seek shareholder approval for its tie-up with General Electric in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Patrick Kron told the French engineering group’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

The train and turbine maker last month agreed a $16.9 billion deal with GE that will be the U.S. conglomerate’s biggest ever acquisition.

The deal, which sparked a two-month tug-of-war with the French government, is expected to close in the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)