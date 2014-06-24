FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France has 2 bln euros on hand to fund stake in Alstom-Montebourg
June 24, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

France has 2 bln euros on hand to fund stake in Alstom-Montebourg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - The French state has enough cash available from previous share sales to fund the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Alstom, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Tuesday.

The French state secured an option to buy 20 percent of Alstom from its current top shareholder Bouygues on Sunday, clearing the way for an agreed tie-up between Alstom and General Electric.

“Following the sale of (shares in) Airbus, Safran and Aeroports de Paris, we now have over 2 billion euros that will be used to take that stake in Alstom,” Montebourg told France’s lower house during question time.

Shares in Safran, EDF, Orange and Airbus had on Monday been the worst performers on the Paris stock exchange, as traders feared the government would need to sell shares in those companies to fund the purchase.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Natalie Huet, Editing by dominique Vidalon

