State could buy Alstom shares from Bouygues in coming months
March 11, 2015 / 6:43 PM / 3 years ago

State could buy Alstom shares from Bouygues in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - A deal allowing the French state to buy up to 20 percent in engineering group Alstom from construction group Bouygues will become effective “in the coming months”, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

The sale will follow the acquisition by U.S. group General Electric of Alstom’s power division for 12.4 billion euros, Macron told a French parliament hearing.

“I have confirmed that this agreement will become effective in the coming months once European competition authorities have granted General Electric the investment authorisaton,” he said. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

