French state says can buy more Alstom shares
February 8, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

French state says can buy more Alstom shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The French state said on Monday it could acquire more shares in Alstom if it so wished from Bouygues after reaching a deal with the French construction group.

It said the agreement with Bouygues allowed the state to exercise its voting rights equal to 20 percent of Alstom’s share capital.

“The state will have a series of options allowing it to buy, if it wishes, the shares actually lent by Bouygues,” the French economy ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by John Irish)

