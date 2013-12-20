Alstom wins Brazilian wind power contracts worth 400 mln eur

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Alstom said on Friday it had signed two contracts worth around 400 million euros ($546.74 million) to supply wind turbines to Brazilian infrastructure firm Queiroz Galvão.

The ECO 122 wind turbines will be produced at an Alstom plant in eastern Brazil and will be delivered between 2015 and 2017, the French company said in a statement.

They will be erected at two wind farms that will generate 400 megawatts (MW), or enough electricity for around 600.000 people, Alstom said. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)