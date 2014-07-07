FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom wins 120 million-euro wind turbine contract in Brazil
July 7, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Alstom wins 120 million-euro wind turbine contract in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Alstom said on Monday it had signed a contract worth around 120 million euros ($164 million) with Brazilian electricity firm Tractebel Energia to supply turbines for a wind farm in the country’s northeast.

Alstom said in a statement it would supply 36 units of ECO 122 wind turbines of 2.7 Megawatt (MW) each for the wind farm, which is scheduled to come into service in mid-2016. Alstom will also operate and maintain the wind farm for 10 years. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)

