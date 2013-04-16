FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Alstom execs charged in foreign bribery scheme
April 16, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 4 years

Two Alstom execs charged in foreign bribery scheme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Two executives of the U.S. arm of French power and transport engineering company Alstom were charged for their roles in an alleged scheme to pay bribes in Indonesia, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.

Frederic Pierucci, who was vice president of global sales for Alstom’s U.S. subsidiary, was arrested on Sunday night at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. He was charged in an indictment unsealed on Monday, the Justice Department said.

The other, David Rothschild, a former vice president of sales for the subsidiary, pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to violate a U.S. law that bars bribes to officials of foreign governments, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The charges and his plea were unsealed Tuesday, the agency said.

The pair and others are accused of bribing a member of Indonesia’s parliament and officials with a state-owned electricity company there, Perusahaan Listrik Negara, in order to secure a contract related to the Tarahan power project, prosecutors said.

The executives concealed the bribes through two consultants, the government said. Lawyers for both men could not be reached for comment.

Prosecutors did not identify Alstom by name, but Pierucci is identified on Alstom’s website and the facts outlined in the indictment match the company.

Alstom settled foreign corruption allegations brought by Swiss prosecutors in 2011, and has been under investigation in the United States.

Representatives of the company were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
