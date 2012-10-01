Alstom launches 300 mln eur capital hike

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Alstom is launching a capital increase of up to 300 million euros ($387.15 million) to finance current as well as future acquisitions, the French transport and power engineering company said on Monday.

The funds will be mainly used to finance the investment in a 25 percent stake in Russia’s Transmashholding. They could also allow Alstom to pursue small deals in the renewable energies or electricity trasmission sectors, Alstom said in a statement.

Alstom also said it would reconfirm its guidance on full-year sales growth and operating margin when it releases half-year results on Nov. 7.