Alstom CEO sees smaller-sized opportunistic M&A

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Alstom would consider small-sized opportunistic takeover deals of a few hundred million euros, chief executive Patrick Kron said on Thursday, reiterating earlier comment the company is not pursuing risky takeovers.

“I am not ruling out acquisitions, but again the fact we cannnot move substantially without equity instruments makes us overcautious in any type of decision in this field,” Kron told investors at a meeting in Paris.