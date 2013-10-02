FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom to supply SNCF with new intercity trains for 350 mln eur
October 2, 2013 / 8:48 AM / 4 years ago

Alstom to supply SNCF with new intercity trains for 350 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Alstom said on Wednesday it had signed a contract worth around 350 million euros ($473 million) for the supply of 34 intercity trains to France’s national rail operator SNCF.

The Coradia Liners, Alstom’s latest generation of long-haul trains, can carry up to 267 passengers. They are due to come into service from December 2015, Alstom said in a statement.

The French government pledged in July to renovate swathes of the country’s rail network after a deadly derailment south of Paris drew attention to the shabby state of France’s intercity trains, in stark contrast with its prestigious high-speed TGVs. ($1 = 0.7393 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love)

