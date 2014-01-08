FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alstom sues EDF over diesel engine tender for nuclear plants
January 8, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Alstom sues EDF over diesel engine tender for nuclear plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - French power and transport engineering firm Alstom said it had filed suit against state-controlled EDF for being excluded from a tender to provide back-up diesel engines for the utility’s nuclear plants.

Financial daily Les Echos reported that Alstom and its German partner MAN SE had filed a legal challenge at the end of December over the tender, which is for equipment worth about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, French nuclear regulator ASN required EDF to install 58 large diesel engines in its nuclear fleet by the end of 2018 to supply backup power to cool reactor cores.

“We confirm our appeal against the EDF decision. Our goal is to verify that the procedure has been respected and that the evaluation criteria have been followed in line with the guidance in the tender offer,” an Alstom spokesman said on Wednesday.

EDF declined to comment.

A ruling is due on Jan. 23, the paper said.

Meanwhile, EDF continues in talks with two other potential supplier groups: Clemessy, a unit of French construction and concessions company Eiffage, together with Belgian diesel engine manufacturer Anglo Belgium Corporation; and Westinghouse, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba, together with U.S. diesel engine maker Fairbanks, it reported.

