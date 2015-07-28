FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE eyes asset sale to Ansaldo Energia in Alstom deal-sources
July 28, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

GE eyes asset sale to Ansaldo Energia in Alstom deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - General Electric is discussing with Italy’s Ansaldo Energia the sale of some gas assets in an effort to gain antitrust clearance for its purchase of French group Alstom’s energy assets, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources confirmed a report by Bloomberg News earlier on Tuesday that GE this month told European competition authorities it was willing to sell some of Alstom’s sale and servicing activities to Ansaldo Energia.

GE said in a statement it had submitted remedies to the European Commission in relation to the Alstom deal.

Ansaldo Energia is 40 percent owned by Italian state-backed investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano. China’s Shanghai Electric owns another 40 percent.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, additional reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
