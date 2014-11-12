Alstom says could return 3.5-4 bln euros to shareholders after GE deal

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom , which is selling most of its power equipment business to General Electric, said on Wednesday it could return 3.5-4 billion euros to shareholders following the deal.

Additionally, two-thirds of the 12.35 billion euros ($15.35 billion) the company is to receive from GE could be used to help boost the company’s balance-sheet and trim debt, it said in a statement.

The engineering group, which will refocus on its rail arm, gave the detail of the cash handout ahead of a shareholder meeting convened on Dec. 19 to approve the deal, which was struck with GE in June.