Germany says not aware of Alstom stake plan
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Germany says not aware of Alstom stake plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware of any plans for the government to take a stake in Alstom as part of a possible deal between the French industrial group and its German rival Siemens .

Bloomberg News reported earlier that the German government was considering using state-owned development bank KfW to buy Alstom shares in a deal with Siemens, which is mulling a bid for the French company.

The report, which cited anonymous people familiar with the plans, said Germany’s purchase of a stake was contingent on the French government buying an equal stake in Alstom from Bouygues , the French firm which owns a large share of Alstom stock.

“No one knows of this plan here,” a spokeswoman in the finance ministry said, when asked about the report. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Noah Barkin)

