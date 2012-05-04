Alstom sees sales up over next 3 yrs

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Power and transport engineering company Alstom forecast a gradual improvement in its operating margin and more than 5 percent annual sales growth over the next three years as orders are expected to remain “sound”.

Alstom posted a 58 percent rise in full-year net income to 732 million euros ($962.77 million), while orders rose 14 percent to 21.7 billion, Alstom said on Friday. Sales slipped 5 percent to 19.9 billion.

“Developing countries continue to offer opportunities in all sectors, whilst mature markets, although still globally slow, should show positive signs in some segments, such as offshore wind and high-tech transmission businesses,” Alstom said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)