PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - France’s Alstom said it cut a deal with 18 banks to extend the maturity of its revolving bonds and guarantees facility by three years and to increase its size to 9 billion euros ($11.66 billion).

The facility was due to mature in July of this year and its original size was 8.28 billion. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)