Alstom wins 225 mln eur gas turbine contract in Iraq
April 14, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Alstom wins 225 mln eur gas turbine contract in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - French engineering group Alstom said it had won a contract worth 225 million euros ($312 million) to provide power generation equipment for the Al-Anbar gas-fired combined-cycle power plant being built in the Anbar province of Iraq.

Alstom will supply four GT26 gas turbines, four heat recovery steam generators, two steam turbines and six air-cooled turbogenerators for the 1,642 megawatt power plant, due to be commissioned in 2016, it said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
