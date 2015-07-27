FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom to take 300 mln eur hit to help GE sale through
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Alstom to take 300 mln eur hit to help GE sale through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Alstom is to accept a 300 million euro ($333 million) reduction in the price it will get for selling its power turbines unit to General Electric as a contribution to the U.S. firm’s efforts to get antitrust clearance in Europe.

“In order to support General Electric in its offering of a comprehensive set of remedies addressing the concern of the (European) Commission, Alstom’s board... would contribute financially to such remedy package through a reduction of 300 million from the original 12.35 euro billion purchase price,” the French engineering company said in a statement.

“The parties continue to have constructive discussions with the Commission regarding the transaction.”

On July 16, GE said it had offered unspecified concessions in an attempt to counter EU regulatory concerns about the deal, which was announced last year and would be its biggest ever acquisition. ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.