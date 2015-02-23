FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU opens in-depth probe into 12.4-bln-euro GE, Alstom deal
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

EU opens in-depth probe into 12.4-bln-euro GE, Alstom deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators launched an extensive investigation on Monday into General Electric’s proposed takeover of Alstom’s power equipment business, concerned that the 12.4-billion-euro ($14.06 billion) deal may reduce competition.

The deal would remove one of three main global players in the heavy-duty gas turbines sector and may lead to higher prices, the European Commission said in a statement.

It will decide by July 8 whether to clear or block the deal.

Reuters reported on Feb. 18 that the European Union competition watchdog would open a full-scale probe into the deal.

$1 = 0.8821 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
