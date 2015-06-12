GE says gets EU warning on proposed Alstom power unit buy

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - General Electric said on Friday that it has received a charge sheet from EU antitrust regulators setting out their concerns about its proposed bid for Alstom’s power business.

“The statement of objections is a standard part of the Phase II investigation process and does not prejudge the final outcome of the procedure,” General Electric said.

“We continue to work constructively with the (European) Commission, including exploring potential remedies that would address concerns and preserve the deal economics.”

A statement of objections is a step away from the European Commission rejecting the 12.4-billion-euro ($13.91 billion) deal unless companies can allay the competition concerns with convincing arguments or strong concessions.

The EU competition authority is scheduled to decide by Aug. 21 whether to clear the deal.