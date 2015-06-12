FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE says gets EU warning on proposed Alstom power unit buy
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

GE says gets EU warning on proposed Alstom power unit buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - General Electric said on Friday that it has received a charge sheet from EU antitrust regulators setting out their concerns about its proposed bid for Alstom’s power business.

“The statement of objections is a standard part of the Phase II investigation process and does not prejudge the final outcome of the procedure,” General Electric said.

“We continue to work constructively with the (European) Commission, including exploring potential remedies that would address concerns and preserve the deal economics.”

A statement of objections is a step away from the European Commission rejecting the 12.4-billion-euro ($13.91 billion) deal unless companies can allay the competition concerns with convincing arguments or strong concessions.

The EU competition authority is scheduled to decide by Aug. 21 whether to clear the deal.

$1 = 0.8914 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.